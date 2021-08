Alex Verdugo’s new approach is paying off for the Red Sox. As we make our way through the second half of the season the Red Sox are continuing their winning ways much in the same fashion they did through the beginning of the campaign. Whether it be a massive offensive explosion thanks to Boston’s power-hitting or late-game heroics, this squad doesn’t like to lose. Alex Verdugo has become a major component in the machine that is this club since arriving last spring and he’s only getting better.