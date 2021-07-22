The Big Problem Aldi Shoppers Have With Its Clancy's Chip Bags
Salty, crunchy, and irresistible. There's nothing like ripping open a bag of potato chips, munching on this devilishly delicious snack, and licking your fingers as you go (hey, we all do it!). There's a reason you can never have just one — when it comes to satisfying indulgences, this salty snack checks all of the boxes. They're typically made from three simple ingredients — salt, vegetable oil, and potatoes — so it's even possible to make potato chips at home with a simple recipe.www.mashed.com
Comments / 0