Digital literacy program available to local high school students
NORTH COUNTRY, N.Y. — Clarkson University and AT&T are partnering up to offer a free program for local underrepresented students, known as the “digital experience.”. The Digital Experience will expose local students to technology skills and college credits focused on the innovation economy. The program is designed to give local underrepresented students early exposure to key concepts of digital literacy theory at Clarkson’s campus in Beacon, NY.www.informnny.com
