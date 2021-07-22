Cancel
College Sports

The Dude Of WV is certain that WVU will join the ACC...

 12 days ago

The Dude Of WV is certain that WVU will join the ACC... -- Mr. Touchdown 07/22/2021 2:09PM. If the ACC expanded then he's probably right, but that's a big if. ** -- HokieNoVA 07/22/2021 3:31PM. I doubt there are many decision makers in the ACC that would be certain of...

Texas StatePosted by
FanSided

3 SEC teams that should be most fearful about Texas football and OU

With the move looking to go through officially very soon, it looks like the Texas football program (among other sports) and Oklahoma Sooners will still be a part of the SEC. We might be looking at a situation where Texas and Oklahoma are only bound to play one more season in the Big 12 before the move to compete in the SEC in all sports.
Kansas Statesaturdaydownsouth.com

Kansas leaving the Big 12? KU to new conference reportedly picking up steam

It’s looking more like Kansas could be the next program to leave the Big 12. Mike Vernon appeared on 610 AM in Kansas City to discuss conference realignment, particularly how it relates to Kansas. Vernon shared, that from what he is hearing, KU moving to the Big Ten is starting to look more likely compared to as recently as 24 hours ago.
College Sportstigernet.com

Re: I know people turn their noses up at WVU in the ACC

But that would bring some #### good rivalry games to the ACC inventory. The Backyard Brawl (Pitt vs. WVU) and WVU vs.VT most notably and that is exactly what the ACC needs. The SEC has all these great border rivalry games. All-TigerNet [10493]. TigerPulse: 86%. Posts: 10573. Joined: 11/21/11. fees...
College Sportstigernet.com

Re: Notre Dame will join the ACC.

Do we really want teams that don’t at least touch geographically an existing school state?. They can’t remain independent in the new environment. Money is getting too big within conferences for ND and their contract to be relevant. I doubt ND will join the B1G. There is long-standing bad blood...
College SportsYardbarker

WVU's Next Move: ACC or Big Ten?

After nearly a decade of being a member of the Big 12 Conference, West Virginia will more than likely have to find a new home. Earlier this week, Texas and Oklahoma shocked the country with their interest in joining the SEC and will reportedly inform the Big 12 of their intentions to end their partnership with the league on Monday. This doesn't necessarily mean that the league will fold but when you take out the top two brands, it makes it seem almost impossible for its existence to continue.
College Sportstigernet.com

Re: If top 4 ACC teams joined Big12, is that better or worse than current ACC

Instead of worrying about ACC expansion, just take the best teams and go elsewhere. Definitely Worse. I'm an old timer, and I respect the ACC. Many of our schools have been power-houses back in the day, and may still be again - FSU, Miami, NC, even VA and Wake Forest. Pitt and Syracuse have won NC's. Georgia Tech has won an NC as an ACC school. No, take the best teams and add them to the ACC.
Morgantown, WVTimes West Virginian

HERTZEL: WVU should team up with Notre Dame and join the ACC

MORGANTOWN — If I could tell the college football world anything as it is about to launch another realignment of its conference structure, it’s this:. They don’t burn couches in Morgantown any more. It’s important the ACC and the Big Ten know that. We’ve grown up, as a city, as...
College Sportstigernet.com

Re: Contingency plan for ACC: what’s the next move if ND won’t join?

They either need to lead, follow, or get outta the way. A refusal from ND *should* mean no more of this pussyfoot, pseudo-conference partnership garbage from the Domers. It will require more than loose partnership to recruit against a 16-team SEC in our own back yards. What is the best scenario contingency given their refusal to officially join ACC?
College Sportstigernet.com

Re: Say ND joins the ACC…

Does Jimbo have enough pull at aTm to make a push to join the ACC? I think aTm would be a good fit and definitely boost the market with adding Texas viewership. I cannot think of one reason why TAM and Jimbo would even want to come to the ACC. They make way more money and play way more meaningful games week in and week out and have a recruiting advantage being in the SEC. A lot of people would get fired at TAM if they even brought up such a nonsensical topic IMO. If they come to the ACC, they are still in the same spot they are in, in the SEC West, will finish 2nd to us like they do to Bama now, they would just play less meaningful games, be more irrelevant and make less money. Besides that Mrs. Lincoln, how was the show?
College Sportssportswar.com

I hope that the ACC offers WVU if this is real.

WVU fits the best for us for a variety of reasons. Then we get into what ND is going to do. If they don't come, I'd like to look at TCU and at Baylor as another choice. I think that the B1G would pick up Kansas and Iowa State since both are AAU.

