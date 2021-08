Like it or not, conference realignment has officially begun for the 2nd time in the last ten years. Oklahoma and Texas got things started on Monday by informing the Big 12 Conference of their intentions to leave the league and join the SEC. With the Big 12 set to lose its top two members, the league is on the verge of collapsing. The remaining eight members will now have to weigh their options and make a decision on whether or not to stick out and see if the Big 12 can survive the loss of its biggest brands.