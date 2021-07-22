Pinson Valley QB, Calera WR among big movers in latest 247 recruiting rankings

Big Kat Bryant didn’t shy away from an opportunity to take a swipe at his former team. The former Auburn defensive lineman, who is now at UCF for his final season of eligibility, was asked Tuesday during the Knights’ pre-fall camp media day about how he thought UCF’s roster stacked up to those of SEC teams from a talent perspective. Bryant, who spent four seasons playing in the SEC, believes the Knights compare favorably to at least some teams in the SEC -- including his former one.