Calera, AL

Pinson Valley QB, Calera WR among big movers in latest 247 recruiting rankings

By Ben Thomas
AL.com
 12 days ago
Pinson Valley quarterback Zach Pyron and Calera wide receiver Kobe Prentice were among the big movers in state this week as 247Sports updated its 2022 recruiting rankings. Pyron, a Baylor commit, is now ranked No. 10 overall by 247Sports. He is No. 20 in the composite rankings. Prentice, who recently decommitted from Maryland, is now No. 11 in the 247Sports ranking, while he is No. 23 in the composite. Alabama has turned up the heat on its recruitment of Prentice since offering him earlier this month.

AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.

