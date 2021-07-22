Try something a little different

Over ten years ago I lived in a small community called Richmond, a town in Michigan. I was born and raised in Johnson City and now live in Gray but at the time I was living up there, and the one thing that stands out is how much there was to do during the summer months. They have townships, which have their own little festivals and events going on most all year long. Then I move back here and now I am on a quest to find interesting things to occupy my scarce free time and it has been proving to be a difficult task to undertake. And it was last week I found a gem of a spot. Actually for the last two weekends.