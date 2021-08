Mark Shelton returns to the Abilene Public Library with another explosive drumming event where guests will learn about a host of instruments he plays, become a part of the show, and teach you about what makes them so special. You won’t want to miss a beat of the final Young Audiences program of the summer, a premier summer series of live productions for youth of all ages to enjoy. Two sessions will be hosted this day, so be sure you’re a part of one of them so you don’t miss out on the fun. If you have a group larger than 10 that will be attending, we ask that you call ahead by July 16 to the Children’s Department at 325-437-4570 to register.