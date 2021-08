TLC fans are convinced a courtship between Jana Duggar and Stephen Wissmann is happening. The question is: why are they being so secretive about it? After all, courtships are normally a big deal within the Duggar family. Unfortunately, things changed after Josh Duggar got arrested and Counting On got canceled. The family actually appears to be trying to avoid the spotlight. Considering what Josh Duggar has been charged with… No one can really blame the rest of the family for running away from the spotlight.