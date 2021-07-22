Cancel
Illinois State

Decatur man arrested for part in Central Illinois burglary ring

By Sean Lisitza
Central Illinois Proud
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDECATUR, Ill. (WMBD) — A Decatur man was arrested for his part in a burglary ring that operated between April and December in 2018. According to a Bloomington Police Department press release, 59-year-old Joseph D. Laramee was arrested for one count of money laundering between $10,000 and $100,000, one count of money laundering between $100,000 and $500,000, eight counts of unlawful structuring of currency transactions, and one count of fraudulent filing of an Illinois tax return.

