Minneapolis, MN

Rochester man pleaded guilty to arson of Minneapolis pawn shop

KAAL-TV
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the article(ABC 6 News) - A Rochester man pleaded guilty today to arson of a Minneapolis pawn shop, announced Acting U.S. Attorney W. Anders Folk. According to his guilty plea, on May 28, 2020, Montez Terriel Lee, 26, along with others, broke into the Max It Pawn Shop on East Lake Street in Minneapolis. Surveillance video footage showed Lee pouring a fire accelerant around the pawn shop and lighting the accelerant on fire. The fire destroyed the building. A second video showed Lee standing in front of the burning pawn shop and Lee could be heard saying, “[expletive] this place. We’re gonna burn this [expletive] down.”

www.kaaltv.com

Comments / 0

