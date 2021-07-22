Marc Jacobs revealed he got a face-lift, and shared a post-op selfie covered in surgical tubing and bandages

Marc Jacobs/Instagram

Marc Jacobs shared he got a face-lift on Instagram on July 21.

Fans praised the celebrity fashion designer for being transparent about his surgery.

Face-lifts can give people a more youthful appearance by pulling back excess skin along the jawline.

Celebrity fashion designer Marc Jacobs revealed he gave his face a surgical makeover on July 21, posting a selfie after his face-lift on Instagram.

The post shows the 58-year-old wrapped in gauze, wearing a face mask, and covered in surgical tubing to help the wound drain. He captioned the photo with hashtags #livelovelift and #f--kgravity. Jacobs also shared he got his surgery done by Dr. Andrew Jacono in New York City.

Followers praised Jacobs in the comments for being so open about the procedure , as celebrities in the past have been criticized for not being transparent about their plastic surgeries.

"It's the transparency for me," wrote Ashlee Marie Preston, social media personality and host.

Face-lifts pull back the skin to create a younger, tighter appearance

Face-lifts are a cosmetic surgical procedure done to reduce the appearance of wrinkles and tighten the skin along the jawline and eye area.

According to the Mayo Clinic , surgeons cut across each side of the face and pull the excess skin back into the hairline to give the face a youthful look. However, a face-lift cannot get rid of wrinkles or fine lines caused by sun damage.

The tubes attached to the incision area, like the ones Jacobs shows in his post, are meant to help the area drain excess fluid as the skin heals after surgery.