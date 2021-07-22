Cancel
Computers

Dell slashes gaming laptop prices across the board

Digital Trends
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you’re a gamer, this summer could be your chance to stack up on the very best equipment, like the fast and powerful computers available in these laptop gaming deals. In fact, right now, Dell is slashing prices on gaming laptops across the board. You can score an amazing $420 off this G7 17-inch Gaming Laptop; meanwhile, the Alienware m15 R3 Gaming Laptop is $580 off. These are some of the most killer laptops in the gaming sphere, available now, for less.

