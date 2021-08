Ahead of Tuesday night’s episode of Love Island, viewers were told to expect drama.It’s been known since the end of last night’s episode (19 July) that contestants were being subjected to a public vote, with the two least voted-for names facing the risk of being dumped the following night. After the Islanders dressed up in 1970s outfits for a shindig during tonight’s episode (20 July), they were suddenly summoned to the fire pit via text.Faye reads aloud the message she receives: “Islanders. Can you all gather around the fire pit?”Hugo is then sent the follow-up text, informing them that...