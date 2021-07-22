Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

Tyler Cruickshank: Who is the new boy on Love Island?

By Adam White
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 12 days ago

Love Island is about to welcome three more singletons to the villa, just as the drama is kicking off among those already there .

On Wednesday (21 July), a trio of newcomers – dubbed “the bombshells” – arrived to spark even more tension: tattoo artist Abigail , marketing executive Georgia and estate agent Tyler.

Here’s everything you need to know about Tyler.

Tyler Cruickshank is 26 and from Croydon, and says he’s been single for three years. As a result, he explains: “I kind of miss having somewhere there. [ Love Island ] is a good opportunity to find someone. I’m really competitive so the challenge aspect I do like. I want to get out there in my shorts and show my abs.”

As for his stance on the flock of gym-toned islanders currently sunning themselves on the show, Tyler said that he has his eye on Kaz (“She has so much energy about her!”) and Faye (“She’s a fiery-ish sort of character”).

Describing himself, Tyler says he’s “very well-mannered and polite”, as well as “down-to-earth” but “up for a laugh”.

He also promises to bring “more energy” to the villa, adding: “I like messing about. I like jokes. I’m not just going to be there just lazing around. I’ll be up doing this, doing that, playing games. I’m really good at sports.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aWbzg_0b4xwyCc00

Tyler’s personal Instagram can be found here .

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on ITV2

Comments / 0

The Independent

The Independent

199K+
Followers
95K+
Post
105M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Love Island#Islanders#Instagram
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Marketing
News Break
Tattoo
News Break
Sports
News Break
Celebrities
Related
TV & VideosPopculture

'Love Island USA': Florita Shares Who She Wants to Pursue Amid Jeremy and Korey Love Triangle (Exclusive)

Florita Diaz's Love Island journey was, unfortunately, short-lived. But, she certainly made the most of her time in the Villa while she was there, forming connections with both Jeremy Hershberg and Korey Gandy. Before she was dumped from Love Island, Florita shared a passionate embrace with Jeremy. However, during an exclusive chat with PopCulture.com, Florita revealed that she actually still has feelings for another Islander.
TV & VideosThe Independent

AJ Bunker: Who is the Love Island 2021 contestant?

A new arrival turned up at the Love Island villa last week. The boys gathered to greet the new girl, while Lucinda, Faye, Kaz and Co watched from the balcony. AJ (Andrea-Jane) Bunker is a 28-year-old hair extension technician from Hertfordshire. “First of all, I’ve had the worst luck with...
TV ShowsPosted by
The Independent

Georgia Townend: Who is Love Island 2021 new arrival?

Love Island 2021 is well underway, with a new group of bombshell contestants heading into the villa to shake things up on Wednesday (21 July).Last night’s explosive episode saw Danny and AJ dumped from the villa after the public voted for their favourite contestants. The most popular islanders then had to pick one boy and one girl to leave out of the bottom six.It was then announced that three new islanders were joining the show, one of whom is Georgia Townend, a marketing executive from Essex.The 28-year-old describes herself as the “life and soul of the party” and “funny”.“I’m...
TV ShowsPosted by
The Independent

Love Island 2021: Who is at risk of being dumped next?

Ahead of Tuesday night’s episode of Love Island, viewers were told to expect drama.It’s been known since the end of last night’s episode (19 July) that contestants were being subjected to a public vote, with the two least voted-for names facing the risk of being dumped the following night. After the Islanders dressed up in 1970s outfits for a shindig during tonight’s episode (20 July), they were suddenly summoned to the fire pit via text.Faye reads aloud the message she receives: “Islanders. Can you all gather around the fire pit?”Hugo is then sent the follow-up text, informing them that...
TV SeriesPosted by
The Independent

Love Island 2021 review: Toby’s behaviour proves he is a 13-year-old boy in an adult body

Last night’s episode of Love Island began unexpectedly. Toby, possessed by some unknown force, took it upon himself to pull Kaz for a chat with the sole purpose of dredging up the whole Chloe saga from weeks ago. It was as if the devil had whispered into his ear. Or the producers.For those who have only recently boarded this Love Island train, long story short: Kaz and Toby were coupled up; Toby had told Kaz he was “all in” on their relationship; Chloe expressed interest in Toby; Toby ditched Kaz for Chloe; Toby kissed Chloe on the veranda in...
TV ShowsPosted by
The Independent

Love Island: Who left last night and when is the next recoupling?

Wednesday night’s episode (21 July) of Love Island saw two contestants go home.AJ and Danny were booted from the villa in a shock double dumping with a surprise twist.Tuesday’s episode (20 July) ended on a cliffhanger with the islanders being informed that the three boys and three girls who received the fewest public votes were vulnerable to being dumped from the series.It was revealed via text message that the six contestants in danger of going home were Lucinda, Chloe, AJ, Teddy, Toby and Danny.It was then left up to their fellow islanders to decide which two contestants would be...
TV SeriesThe Tab

The most dramatic Love Island exits of all time: Islanders who were kicked out or walked

Love Island is full of drama, from tense recouplings and chaotic challenges to full-blown beefy arguments. But perhaps one of the most dramatic parts of Love Island is the show’s shock exits. People leaving the show isn’t anything groundbreaking, it happens at least once a week, but what IS rare is people leaving Love Island of their own accord (or being removed by producers), when there isn’t a recoupling or a public vote.
TV & VideosThe Independent

Love Island: Who is Lillie Haynes from Casa Amor?

Aaron and Lucinda are being dumped from 'Love Island' after public vote. As per usual, the introduction of Casa Amor stirred up a whole heap of trouble thanks to the antics of contestants including Liam and Tyler. New girl Lillie managed to turn Liam’s head but was upset when he...

Comments / 0

Community Policy