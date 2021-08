(Bismarck, ND) -- A number of new North Dakota laws are now in effect. North Dakota joined at least 25 other states yesterday in have a so-called stand-your-ground law, which allows the use of deadly force to protect a person's home or workplace without requiring individuals to make an effort to escape the attacker unless a person's life is at stake. A controversial new law will allow schools to display the Ten Commandments in public school classrooms where other historical documents are displayed. Other laws going into effect yesterday include a ban on mask mandates ordered by the executive branch and expanded Sunday business hours for liquor stores.