Man with coronavirus disguised as wife boards Indonesian flight

By Associated Press
NBC2 Fort Myers
NBC2 Fort Myers
 12 days ago
TERNATE, Indonesia (AP)-– An Indonesian man with COVID-19 boarded a domestic flight while dressed like his wife. He wore a niqab as a disguise to cover his face while carrying fake IDs and a negative PCR test result.

Despite his effort, the con did not last long.

A flight attendant caught the man changing clothes in the lavatory aboard the plane, according to police.

“He bought the plane ticket with his wife’s name and brought the identity card, the PCR test result and the vaccination card with his wife’s name. All documents are under his wife’s name,” Ternate police chief Aditya Laksimada said after arresting the man upon landing. He was only identified by his initials.

When officials took him for a coronavirus test, it came back positive. The disguised man is currently self-isolating in his home.

Police said the investigation will continue.

Indonesia is in the grip of the worse coronavirus surge in Asia with 33,772 new confirmed cases and 1,383 deaths in the last 24 hours. The total number of reported cases is 2.9 million with 77,583 fatalities, as reported by the AP.

