Teen charged with ‘hate crime’ in Garfield County: Woman could face a year in jail for destroying ‘Back the Blue’ sign
A California teen could face up to a year in jail for crumpling a “Back the Blue” sign in front of a Garfield County Sheriff’s deputy, after prosecutors added hate crime enhancements to the charges of criminal mischief and disorderly conduct. Under Utah state statute, law enforcement officers are a protected class that allows the addition of a hate crime enhancement to a charge.www.moabsunnews.com
