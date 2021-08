When Kimberlin Brown last appeared at the Television City studios where “The Bold and the Beautiful” is filmed the actress set off a firestorm of speculation that she would soon be reprising her iconic role as Sheila Carter on the daytime drama series. Sadly, it turned out she was just there for publicity reasons. This time, however, she’s officially back as Sheila and it turns out one of daytime’s biggest villains is finally tied to the Forresters in a way she never would have imagined.