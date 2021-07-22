Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Italy to require COVID-19 'pass' for many activities

By FRANCES D'EMILIO
Connecticut Post
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleROME (AP) — With daily COVID-19 cases sharply rising again, Italy will soon require people to have passes reflecting their health status to access gyms, museums, movie theaters, the inside of restaurants and other venues. Premier Mario Draghi’s government approved a decree Thursday ordering the use of the so-called “green”...

www.ctpost.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mario Draghi
Person
Roberto Speranza
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Italy#European Union#Economy#Covid 19#European Soccer#Ap#Eu#Italians
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Casinos
Place
Europe
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Vaccines
News Break
Coronavirus
Place
Rome, IT
Related
Public Healthmymotherlode.com

France requires COVID-19 pass for Eiffel Tower, other sites

PARIS (AP) — Visitors now need a special COVID-19 pass to ride up the Eiffel Tower or visit French museums or movie theaters, the first step in a new campaign against what the government calls a “stratospheric” rise in delta variant infections. As the new rule came into effect Wednesday,...
TravelPosted by
Reuters

Italy widens Green Pass restrictions to curb COVID-19 surge

ROME, July 22 (Reuters) - The Italian government, looking to contain a fresh surge in coronavirus cases, announced on Thursday that from next month people must present proof of immunity to access an array of services and leisure activities. The so-called Green Pass is a digital or paper certificate that...
Public HealthNature.com

Impact of tiered restrictions on human activities and the epidemiology of the second wave of COVID-19 in Italy

To counter the second COVID-19 wave in autumn 2020, the Italian government introduced a system of physical distancing measures organized in progressively restrictive tiers (coded as yellow, orange, and red) imposed on a regional basis according to real-time epidemiological risk assessments. We leverage the data from the Italian COVID-19 integrated surveillance system and publicly available mobility data to evaluate the impact of the three-tiered regional restriction system on human activities, SARS-CoV-2 transmissibility and hospitalization burden in Italy. The individuals’ attendance to locations outside the residential settings was progressively reduced with tiers, but less than during the national lockdown against the first COVID-19 wave in the spring. The reproduction number R(t) decreased below the epidemic threshold in 85 out of 107 provinces after the introduction of the tier system, reaching average values of about 0.95-1.02 in the yellow tier, 0.80-0.93 in the orange tier and 0.74-0.83 in the red tier. We estimate that the reduced transmissibility resulted in averting about 36% of the hospitalizations between November 6 and November 25, 2020. These results are instrumental to inform public health efforts aimed at preventing future resurgence of cases.
Public Healthbuffalonynews.net

Italy authorizes Moderna COVID-19 vaccine for teens

ROME, July 28 (Xinhua) -- Italy has authorized the Moderna Spikevax coronavirus vaccine for minors aged between 12 and 17, the country's health authority said on Wednesday. The decision came after European Union Medicines Agency (EMA) on July 23 had recommended extending the use of the vaccine to this age group.
Politicsspectrumlocalnews.com

Italy's Draghi wins confidence votes on justice reforms

ROME (AP) — Premier Mario Draghi's government easily won two confidence votes early Tuesday, securing approval from lawmakers in Parliament's lower chamber for a key justice system overhaul that Italy needs as part of reforms to help secure generous pandemic recovery funds from the European Union. Following debate, in back-to-back...
Politicscommunitynewscorp.com

How the “white semester” helps Italian Prime Minister Draghi

This Tuesday, the “bianco semester” begins in Italy. The last six months of the mandate of Italian presidents are called the “white semester” in Italy. According to article 88 of the Constitution, the President can no longer dissolve parliament and call new elections during the last six months of his seven-year term. The constitutional fathers of 1947 had taken this precaution for fear of a “legal twist”, as the Sardinian communist Renzo Lanconi said at the time: Since the president is not elected directly by the people but by the two chambers of parliament, a head of state could shortly before prevent the election of a successor at the end of his mandate with the dissolution of parliament and thus extend his mandate.
EconomyUS News and World Report

Italy's Treasury Under Siege Over Monte Dei Paschi Deal

ROME (Reuters) -Italy's Treasury is under fire from ruling parties seeking guarantees for Monte dei Paschi's employees and Siena's local economy, after the ministry entered exclusive talks to sell the ailing Tuscan bank to UniCredit. Italy owns 64% of Monte dei Paschi (MPS), after a 5.4 billion euro ($6.4 billion)...
ScienceNature.com

Malignant cerebral infarction after ChAdOx1 nCov-19 vaccination: a catastrophic variant of vaccine-induced immune thrombotic thrombocytopenia

Vaccine-induced thrombotic thrombocytopenia with cerebral venous thrombosis is a syndrome recently described in young adults within two weeks from the first dose of the ChAdOx1 nCoV-19 vaccine. Here we report two cases of malignant middle cerebral artery (MCA) infarct and thrombocytopenia 9-10 days following ChAdOx1 nCoV-19 vaccination. The two cases arrived in our facility around the same time but from different geographical areas, potentially excluding epidemiological links; meanwhile, no abnormality was found in the respective vaccine batches. Patient 1 was a 57-year-old woman who underwent decompressive craniectomy despite two prior, successful mechanical thrombectomies. Patient 2 was a 55-year-old woman who developed a fatal bilateral malignant MCA infarct. Both patients manifested pulmonary and portal vein thrombosis and high level of antibodies to platelet factor 4-polyanion complexes. None of the patients had ever received heparin in the past before stroke onset. Our observations of rare arterial thrombosis may contribute to assessment of possible adverse effects associated with COVID-19 vaccination.
Businesskitco.com

ECB buys more bonds than countries sell to cap yields

FRANKFURT, Aug 2 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank bought many more bonds in the last two months than the euro zone's top four countries sold, in an effort to cap borrowing costs for a bloc still recovering from the coronavirus pandemic, data showed on Monday. The ECB bought 134.7...
U.K.Washington Examiner

Britain kowtows to China in the South China Sea

They will not say that this was Boris Johnson's finest hour. The British prime minister, America's nominally closest ally, isn't really that close to America. That's the only credible assessment to make of Monday's ignominious departure of the country's HMS Queen Elizabeth aircraft carrier strike group from the South China Sea. As I noted on July 23, there was great consequence in what the strike group did or did not do before departing those waters.
PoliticsTelegraph

Hungary could reassess EU membership by end of decade

Hungary could reassess its membership of the European Union by the end of the decade, according to the country’s finance minister. Mihály Varga warned Hungary may rethink its position once it becomes a net contributor to the EU's budget, reigniting the debate ahead of the country's elections next year. “When...
AdvocacyConnecticut Post

German Greens make election pledge to meet climate goals

BERLIN (AP) — With less than two months before Germany holds an election, the environmentalist Green party announced a 10-point plan Tuesday that puts the Paris climate accord's goal at the heart of its election program. Among the measures proposed is the creation of a dedicated Climate Ministry that would...
Public HealthPosted by
AFAR

Italy to Require COVID Pass to Enter Museums, Restaurants

The COVID pass system goes into effect on August 6. Eligibility will be based on having received at least one vaccine dose, recovered from COVID, or tested negative within the last 48 hours. With daily COVID-19 cases sharply rising again, Italy will soon require people to have passes reflecting their...

Comments / 0

Community Policy