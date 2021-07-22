Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Marvel's Avengers Getting New Content Very Soon

By Tyler Fischer
ComicBook
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMarvel's Avengers on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and Google Stadia is getting a new content update on July 7, or in other words, five days. And according to the official Twitter account for the game, the update includes the "most challenging mission to date against the Super-Adaptoid." More specifically, highlighting the update is the new Omega-Level Threat: Family Reunion content, multiplayer Mega Hives, and most importantly, the ability to finally play multiple of the same character permanently.

comicbook.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marvel#New Tricks#Google Stadia#Power Level 145#The Taking Aim Operation#Crystal Dynamics#Attrition#Overshield#Meridian#Tachyon Rifts#Super Adaptoid#Playavengers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
News Break
Twitter
Related
ComicsArs Technica

It’s a mad, mad multiverse as Marvel drops first trailer for What If…?

All our favorite MCU characters are back in animated form—plus a few more obscure players—in the first trailer for What If...?, a forthcoming series on Disney+ in which key events in the main timeline play out differently, "creating a multiverse of infinite possibilities." It's part of the MCU's Phase Four, in which this multiverse will clearly play a pivotal role.
TV SeriesPosted by
BGR.com

Marvel’s ‘Loki’ series director just addressed a puzzling Avengers mystery

Kate Herron will not return for the second season of Marvel’s Loki series , but the director knows all of the first season’s secrets. After the finale aired two weeks ago, Herron provided answers to a few of our most burning questions. Herron told fans that the key to understanding the multiverse is hiding in plain sight. She also went ahead and explained the cliffhanger at the end of season 1. But Herron doesn’t have all the answers after Loki. The director just gave fans a strange explanation for the most puzzling Avengers: Endgame scene — the dance between Steve...
Video Gamessirusgaming.com

Marvel’s Avengers Limited Free to Play Weekend Happening Soon

Game company Square Enix has recently announced that Marvel’s Avengers will be free to play for a limited time. Players will be able to play the full game for free for a limited time on PlayStation consoles, PC via Steam, and Google Stadia. It will start on July 29 and ends on August 1, 2021. This is to celebrate the start of the summer blockbuster season and mark the permanent launch of the multiple-hero feature in the game. This feature debuted as part of the Tachyon Anomaly event last April 2021 and allowed players to form teams online with more than one of the same Super Hero for any multiplayer mission. This allowed faster and easier matchmaking.
Video Gamescogconnected.com

Enjoy Marvel’s Avengers For Free As An Omega Level Threat Arises

In August 2020, Square Enix released Marvel’s Avengers, a brawler video game wherein players take on the roles of the now famous Marvel characters such as The Hulk, Captain America, Thor, Black Widow and more as they save attempt to save the world. Square Enix has announced that Marvel’s Avengers will be available for free on PlayStation, PC via Steam and Stadia from 29th July to 1st August. The offer will be made available on the Xbox platforms in the coming months. The offer comes as the game celebrates the start of the summer blockbuster season and the launch of the multiple-hero feature.
Video Gamesgamingbolt.com

Marvel’s Avengers To Get All-Access Weekend Trial On PS5, PS4, Steam, And Stadia Starting July 29

Marvel’s Avengers is an interesting case study to look at. It released late in 2020 and, despite having one of the biggest IPs on the planet, the game seems to have not done well at all for Square Enix. Still, however, they are committed to at least continuing their support for the game with a roadmap planned out for 2021. Now select platforms can also get full access to the game for a limited time weekend.
Video Gamesplayer.one

Experience Marvel’s Avengers for Limited Period on July 29

If you’re one of those wanting to try out Marvel’s Avengers, then you’re in luck. From July 29 to August 1, the game is available to play for free. This applies to PC, PlayStation 4, and Google Stadia. Xbox owners though have to wait a little longer. They’re going to...
Video GamesComicBook

Ubisoft Making Popular PS4 and Xbox One Game Free for Limited Time

Ubisoft is making one of its most popular and best-selling games on PC, PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Google Stadia free for a limited time. Unfortunately, it isn't a free download, but a free trial. In other words, said game is being made free-to-play for a limited time, however, it's plenty of time to, at the very least, beat the game's single-player campaign, which is its main appeal, especially with its follow-up releasing soon.
Video Gamesotakustudy.com

Marvel’s Avengers to Have Free All-Access Weekend From Thursday

If you have been waiting for your chance to play Marvel’s Avengers on the PC, PlayStation 4 and Google Stadia, next weekend will be an opportunity to do so. Square Enix together with developer Crystal Dynamics has confirmed that a free All-Access weekend will be available to all interested parties from Thursday 29 July 2021 until Sunday 1 August 2021.
Video Gamessirusgaming.com

Marvel’s Avengers New Free Update with First End-Game Omega-Level Threat: Family Reunion

Game company Square Enix has announced the newest free update for Marvel’s Avengers and it comes with the very first Omega-Level Threat: Family Reunion. This is the first of the game’s end-game challenges: Omega-Level Threat: Family Reunion. These types of mission will need a full four-player strike teams at Power Level 145 (maximum Power Level is 150, which is recommended). They can go through these missions as many times as they like and if they win these at least once a week, they get the highest-end gear.
Video GamesComicBook

Marvel's Avengers V1.8.2 Update Released, Patch Notes Revealed

The latest and greatest patch for Marvel's Avengers from developer Crystal Dynamics and publisher Square Enix is here, and in terms of new content, it adds the first Omega-Level Threat mission in the form of Omega-Level Threat: Family Reunion. As the name might imply, it is a more difficult version of the Family Reunion Mission from the Taking Aim Operation that pits players against powered-up Super-Adaptoid with some new bells and whistles. That's just the tip of the iceberg with the V1.8.2 patch for Marvel's Avengers, however.
EntertainmentEast Bay Times

Niles: What does Marvel’s Multiverse mean for Avengers Campus?

No matter what your favorite place at Disneyland, I will bet you that the Imagineers who designed it created a long backstory for that place that you’ve probably never heard. Imagineers and other companies’ designers need those backstories to help them create spaces that feel authentic and engaging to visitors.

Comments / 0

Community Policy