Marvel's Avengers Getting New Content Very Soon
Marvel's Avengers on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and Google Stadia is getting a new content update on July 7, or in other words, five days. And according to the official Twitter account for the game, the update includes the "most challenging mission to date against the Super-Adaptoid." More specifically, highlighting the update is the new Omega-Level Threat: Family Reunion content, multiplayer Mega Hives, and most importantly, the ability to finally play multiple of the same character permanently.
