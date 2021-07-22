Marvel's Avengers Getting New Content Very Soon

Game company Square Enix has recently announced that Marvel’s Avengers will be free to play for a limited time. Players will be able to play the full game for free for a limited time on PlayStation consoles, PC via Steam, and Google Stadia. It will start on July 29 and ends on August 1, 2021. This is to celebrate the start of the summer blockbuster season and mark the permanent launch of the multiple-hero feature in the game. This feature debuted as part of the Tachyon Anomaly event last April 2021 and allowed players to form teams online with more than one of the same Super Hero for any multiplayer mission. This allowed faster and easier matchmaking.