Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tennis

The 3 hardest Olympics sports, according to sports medicine experts

By Anna Medaris Miller
Posted by 
Insider
Insider
 12 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4g6L1x_0b4xuXdX00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SBQ8b_0b4xuXdX00

Matthias Hangst/Getty

  • Insider asked six sports medicine professionals to name the hardest summer Olympic sports.
  • They considered the physical, technical, and mental strength needed.
  • Water polo came up on top, followed by gymnastics and swimming.
  • Visit Insider's homepage for more stories .

What's the hardest summer Olympic sport? That question is just as much up for debate as the answer.

"What's harder?" Dr. Rand McClain , chief medical officer of LCR Health who treats elite and amateur athletes, rhetorically asked Insider.

"Holding your breath under water while pushing most of your lower body above water? Continuing to bicycle right at your anaerobic threshold for as long as possible? Standing opposite an opponent who just hit you squarely in the jaw ... in fear of being permanently injured or dying?"

At the Olympic level, it's all superhuman-level hard. But a few sports stand out as the most difficult of them all.

Insider asked six sports medicine professionals to name the toughest sports we'll see in Tokyo based on the physical, technical, and mental strength needed.

Water polo was named the most physically strenuous Olympic sport

Water polo often tops lists of most difficult sports . In 2016, Bleacher Report declared it to be "the toughest sport in the world" based on six parameters: strength, endurance, speed, agility, skill, and physicality.

On top of treading water for 30 minutes and swimming up to a mile per game , athletes "sneak in blows to each other similar to ice hockey and soccer, while trying to not touch the ground, not drown, and score points all at the same time," Nandini Collins , a trainer and exercise physiologist who works at Noom, told Insider. "Water polo is played with reckless abandon and is more violent than spectators assume."

Dr. Naresh Rao, the US men's water polohead physician for the Men's USA Water Polo team, told Insider water polo is strenuous because it requires both aerobic (used for endurance) and anaerobic (used for sprints) capacity.

McClain was unequivocal about his vote for water polo: It's "the 'hardest' summer Olympic sport," he said. "Why? It requires the highest VO2 max of any of them." However, the data on that theory is mixed , with many top swimmers , distance runners, and cyclists all having exceptional VO2 maxes, or a measure of how efficiently your body exchanges oxygen.

Gymnastics won the most points for technical and mental strength

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UVtLZ_0b4xuXdX00

AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky

Four of the seven experts named gymastics the most demanding sport in at least one of the categories: physical, technical, and mental strength.

"There is a high level of risk with the elements, and gymnasts are required to master balance, strength, flexibility, and endurance of both upper and lower extremities in order to achieve Olympic-level greatness, Dr. Kathleen Davenport, the d irector of Physiatry HSS Florida who works with dancers, told Insider.

They also need "power and explosiveness" Nandini said. And mentally, Davenport added, they need "an extreme level of focus" to perform dangerous stunts - even after a crushing fall.

A few other sports took bronze

Swimming earned one vote for overall toughness and another for mental strength, since it's a "sensory deprivation sport," HHS's Dr. Tate Greditzer, a former professional water polo player, told Insider.

Boxers, decathletes, and 800-meter sprinters each got a vote as the most physically challenging sport.

In the 800, "runners literally have to run at 90% of their full speed for well under two minutes," trainer Jon P of Stop Crying Studios told Insider. The one time he ran it, he felt "complete numbness, inside and out" afterwards. "My vision blurred, I couldn't catch my breath, or gather enough oxygen to stand upright for a while," he said.

Surfing and pole vault each got a vote for the most technically difficult sport.

For mental strength, tennis, and the marathon earned a vote, though all Olympians are exceptional in that department, Dr. Kevin Bernstein, the chief medical officer at Peaks Coaching Group , told Insider.

"Most of those that lack mental strength do not get this far solely with raw physical talent, regardless of sport."

Read the original article on Insider

Comments / 0

Insider

Insider

109K+
Followers
11K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know.

 https://www.insider.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sports Medicine#Olympic Sports#Summer Olympics#Lcr Health#Bleacher Report#Noom#Ap Photo#Hhs#Peaks Coaching Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Tennis
Place
Tokyo, JP
News Break
Tokyo Olympics
News Break
Sports
Related
SportsPosted by
The Spun

Sports World Reacts To Sydney McLaughlin’s Performance Today

Few athletes in Tokyo for the Summer Olympics have dominated their field more than Sydney McLaughlin has as of late. The 21-year-old 400M hurdler won the U.S. Olympic Trials in world-record time. She’s out for gold in Tokyo this month. So far, McLaughlin appears to be on track to get...
SportsSB Nation

This French hammer thrower is the biggest Bigot at the Olympic games

The Olympics are a chance to get to know athletes we wouldn’t otherwise. Their lives, their stories, sometimes their unfortunate last names that get lost in translation. That’s a very specific issue I know, but it was all too real for Quentin Bigot this weekend. Bigot is going to be...
NFLMedscape News

Sports Medicine Docs: Olympics' 'Logistical Nightmare' Mixes Testing, Tracing, Varied Vaccination Statuses

This transcript has been edited for clarity. Scott A. Rodeo, MD: Good morning. I'm Scott Rodeo. I'm an orthopedic surgeon at the Hospital for Special Surgery in New York City, and I'm joined by my colleague, Dr Lisa Callahan, to talk about some of the issues related to COVID and the upcoming Olympic Games in Tokyo this summer. Just briefly, I'm a sports medicine orthopedic surgeon. I take care of the New York Giants and I work with USA Swimming, having covered the last four Olympic Games. My colleague, Dr Callahan.
Healthbocaratonobserver.com

Gelb Sports Medicine & Orthopaedic Center

Specialties: Knee, Shoulder And Elbow; Arthroscopic Surgery; ACL Reconstruction; Meniscal Repair; Rotator Cuff Surgery; Shoulder Instability Surgery; Partial And Total Knee Replacement; Total Shoulder Replacement. Fellowship: Sports Medicine, Arthroscopic Surgery, Cincinnati SportsMedicine And Orthopaedic Center. Residency/Internship: Orthopaedic Surgery, Hospital Of The University Of Pennsylvania. Medical School: University Of Pennsylvania School...
Soccerculvercityobserver.com

Sports / Olympics

A total of 50 current or former UCLA students have made Olympic rosters for the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo – 40 competitors, three alternates and seven coaches/staff. The 2020 Games begin July 21 with soccer and softball games two days ahead of... USC will be represented by an astounding...
NFLFiveThirtyEight

New Sports And Old Problems At The Olympics

First, we check in with the Tokyo Olympics, which are still set to officially begin on Friday — although games will have already begun in softball and soccer, and the Tokyo organizing committee chief has stated the Olympics could still be canceled at the very last moment. It’s not been a smooth ramp-up to say the least; perhaps only the International Olympic Committee thought it would be, given that the world is still very much struggling with the COVID-19 pandemic. But once major leagues and big tournaments like the Euros proved that it was possible to play through the coronavirus, it might have been impossible to stop the wheels of sports (and lucrative live television broadcast contracts) from spinning onwards. The specter of the virus will definitely make it harder for us to enjoy these games, but there is a lot to enjoy, including new sports like skateboarding and surfing.
Swimming & SurfingKABC

New Sports To Debut At Tokyo Olympics: Surfing, Yes. Sport Climbing?

(Tokyo) — There are several new sports being added for the first time at the Tokyo Olympics. Surfing will be featured with 40 athletes hitting the waves. The top surfers are coming from the U.S. and Australia, but experts also say don’t count out Brazil and host country Japan. Skateboarding also features several top Americans expected to compete in the medal rounds. Southern California’s Nyjah Huston is the top skater in the world and the favorite to win gold. Other new sports include Karate and Sport Climbing.
Sportschatsports.com

Previewing Every Sport at the Tokyo Olympics

Very Olympic Today is SI’s daily Olympics newsletter. You can receive each issue for free in your inbox by subscribing here. To continue reading the newsletter at SI.com every day, along with the rest of our Olympics coverage, readers can subscribe to SI.com here. Here’s a little something to get...
Sportsinews.co.uk

The joy of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics is becoming a self-proclaimed expert in every sport

The screams echo around my living room: “VAR! Ref, that’s got to be overturned!” No, the football’s not back, but the Hatfields relish our taekwondo – having watched three Bradly Sinden bouts from our sofa. We know our gam-jeom (penalty) from our kalyeo (stop), better than the referee or those former world champion coaches. How many times have we ‘played’ taekwondo? Erm. Never. But that doesn’t stop us knowing exactly where double Olympic champion Jade Jones went wrong.
SportsFiveThirtyEight

Every Olympic ‘Sport,’ In One Chart

The Olympics are an international celebration of sport, but not all sports are invited to the cool kids’ table. The first modern Olympics in 1896 had only a handful of sports represented — all of which remain on the schedule to this day. Over the last century, however, the total number of events has ballooned, with the International Olympic Committee even instating a 28-sport cap from 2002 to 2014. Nowadays, the IOC controls the size of the games by limiting the number of athletes, officials and events.
SportsFuturity

For Olympic cheaters, drugs vary by sport

Olympic athletes who cheat don’t all do it the same way, an expert explains. Athletes will soon stand poised upon many types of courses and fields at the Tokyo Olympic Games—fully focused, highly trained, and nourished to perfection. But despite their immense preparation, including years of training, strict diets, and...
NFLbogalusadailynews.com

Reagan: Politics ruins Olympic sports

I don’t know how long I’ll be able to take the Tokyo Olympics. The Games are barely underway, but I’m already turned off by the annoying political grandstanding. On Wednesday, our cocky women’s soccer team took a knee just before the start of their match against Sweden. So did the Swedish team and the referee.
Worldkfgo.com

FOCUS ON-Equestrian sports at the Tokyo Olympics

(Reuters) – Focus on equestrian sports at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics:. * There are three equestrian disciplines: dressage, jumping and eventing. * In dressage, the horse and rider perform specific movements to music. * Jumping requires horse and rider to jump over roughly a dozen obstacles as fast and as...
Fitnesscnycentral.com

Could CrossFit be an Olympic sport?

Endurance, strength and concentration are just a few qualities you’ll need to be an Olympian. There is a variety of sports in the Olympics, but could CrossFit be the next big thing? Lauren Kalil knows all about it CrossFit. She’s the Senior Editor of Morning Chalk Up, a CrossFit newsletter.
SportsVoice of America

Vocabulary for New Sports at the Tokyo Olympics

In the Tokyo Games, there are several “new” Olympic sports: karate, skateboarding, sport climbing, surfing and baseball for men and softball for women. Baseball and softball are actually not new. The two sports have returned to Tokyo after some years away from the Games. In this week’s lesson, we will...

Comments / 0

Community Policy