Twitter is considered an OG social media platform, having been around since 2009 and being one of the oldest social media platforms around. The app has become very popular with over 300 million monthly users. Many topics are discussed on Twitter, from crypto to sports, politics, and a lot of the time, things will appear on Twitter before they appear on the news. This is because Twitter works in real-time. With so many millions of people on Twitter, it can seem difficult to stand out and grow your following however there are a lot of things that can increase your chances of having success on the app and this blog will explore some of them.