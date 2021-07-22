Cancel
Merced, CA

Pedestrian severely injured by hit-and-run driver in Merced

ABC30 Central Valley
ABC30 Central Valley
 12 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3q9jjg_0b4xtuhv00 The California Highway Patrol is searching for a hit-and-run driver who severely injured a pedestrian in Merced.

Authorities say the victim was walking in the roadway of the 16th Street off-ramp from northbound Highway 99 when they were hit.

The driver involved in the collision never stopped.

A different driver saw the person lying in the roadway and called 911.

The victim was taken to a Modesto hospital with major injuries. Their name has not been released.

Investigators do not believe the pedestrian had been using a designated crosswalk.

The CHP has not released information about the hit-and-run driver. They're asking anyone with information about the crash to call them at 209- 356-6600.

