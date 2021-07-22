KC area counties under excessive heat watch

UPDATE | The Kansas City area has been placed under an excessive heat warning from Friday at 1 p.m. through Wednesday at 7 p.m.

PREVIOUS | The National Weather Service placed Kansas City area counties under an excessive heat watch starting Friday afternoon and continuing through Wednesday evening.

The Kansas counties included in the watch are Leavenworth, Wyandotte and Johnson County, and the Missouri counties included are Platte, Clay and Jackson County.

The weather service said there could be "dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to 105 possible."

During the heat watch, the Kansas City area can expect the heat index to be above 100 degrees for multiple days in a row.

"Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities," the weather service said.