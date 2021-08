According to Joe Thuney, the K.C. Chiefs are in the perfect place for the offensive line right now in St. Joseph, Missouri. The Chiefs kicked off training camp officially this week, and Thuney, the team’s biggest offseason acquisition, is the anchor on a completely rebuilt offensive line. While it’s exciting for Chiefs Kingdom to have so many new faces in the room, especially with how high the ceiling has been elevated up front for the offense, it still requires a significant learning curve as players meet each other and learn how to work together while coaches sort through their options.