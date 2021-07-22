Cancel
Tucson, AZ

MAP: The 12 most flood-prone intersections in Tucson

By Sam Radwany
KGUN 9 On Your Side
 12 days ago
The Tucson area is going to be soaked this weekend and with soil that's already saturated from recent rains, the National Weather Service is expecting major flooding issues. A flood advisory is in effect for most of Arizona including the entire southern part of the state.

With that in mind, KGUN 9 reached out to the Tucson Department of Transportation and Mobility to find out which intersections are most prone to flooding during major rain events. With the help of our own Allen "Big Al, Traffic Pal" Kath, we found 12 spots that motorists should watch when traveling this weekend.

Check out the interactive map below, as well as the full list (in no particular order):

  • Harrison at Pantano Wash
  • Camino De La Tierra at the Rillito River
  • Overton Road at CDO Wash
  • Wilds Road at CDO Wash
  • Wilmot Road between Sahuarita and the Federal/State Prison complex
  • Escalante Road at the Atterbury Wash
  • Tanque Verde Creek and Wentworth
  • Tanque Verde Creek and Tanque Verde Loop Road
  • Snyder at Sandario Hill Road
  • Manville at Avra Road
  • Summit Street at Franco Wash
  • Trico Road near Santa Cruz River

