Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

Manchester City: Is Antoine Griezmann a suitable backup plan?

By Editorials
Posted by 
FanSided
FanSided
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlthough Manchester City’s summer has largely focused on the club’s interest in English stars Harry Kane and Jack Grealish, given the difficulty of both operations, they may be forced to consider other options. One of these alternatives, Antoine Griezmann, is a top-level player who has struggled to fit into Barcelona’s system alongside Lionel Messi and the club is desperate to offload as many players as possible.

mancitysquare.com

Comments / 0

FanSided

FanSided

121K+
Followers
314K+
Post
56M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pep Guardiola
Person
Erling Haaland
Person
Memphis Depay
Person
Jack Grealish
Person
Antoine Griezmann
Person
Harry Kane
Person
Sergio Agüero
Person
Lionel Messi
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Barcelona#Manchester City#La Liga#Tottenham#Catalans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
Soccer
FC Barcelona
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Soccer
Tottenham Hotspur F.C.
Related
MLS90min.com

Barcelona fans blame Antoine Griezmann & Jordi Alba for Lionel Messi exit

A small group of Barcelona fans have gathered outside the club's training ground to hurl abuse at players following the announcement of Lionel Messi's departure. Barça shocked the footballing world on Thursday night as they confirmed their all-time record goalscorer would not be signing a new deal, subsequently bringing to an end his 21-year stay at Camp Nou.
Premier LeaguePosted by
FanSided

Manchester City Face Preston North End on Tuesday

After a week of pre-season training, Manchester City will take on Preston North End in a friendly match ahead of the 2021/22 season. (Manchester City’s friendly match against French club Troyes was canceled after the United Kingdom recently announced new coronavirus travel restrictions.) Man City News. The announcement means that...
Premier LeagueSB Nation

Manchester City Want £20M for Yangel Herrera

Yangel Herrera is headed out of Manchester City. The player will be on the move and City want £20M for the player. Many teams in Spain and Italy and some in England have been interested in him and while he does have plenty of suitors, the price may be a sticking point.
Premier LeagueSporting News

Manchester City unveil their first football school in Australia

Premier League giants Manchester City are broadening their footprint in Australia by announcing the launch of their first football school in the country. The school will be based at Parade College’s Bundoora campus in Melbourne and will involve a Manchester City coach overseeing courses. Enrollments are now open for a...
UEFA90min.com

Atletico Madrid president refuses to rule out Antoine Griezmann transfer

Atletico Madrid president Enrique Cerezo has left the door open to a potential move for Barcelona's Antoine Griezmann, although he confessed such a move would be extremely difficult to pull off. Griezmann is up for sale this summer as Barcelona look to drastically cut costs to re-sign Lionel Messi, and...
Premier LeagueSB Nation

Is Kane to Manchester City now unlikely?

With the majority of Manchester City news being about the transfers of Jack Grealish and Harry Kane, how likely are each of these transfers to happen?. Rumours of Grealish set to sign in a £100m deal are circulating with many believing it is a done deal and the Aston Villa captain is set to undergo a medical as early as next week. However, it appears this development may close another door.
Premier LeaguePosted by
FanSided

Manchester City superstar requests to leave the Etihad this summer

According to Duncan Castles on the Transfer Window Podcast (h/t The Sun), Aymeric Laporte has asked to leave Manchester City this summer. The Spanish international, 27, joined the Sky Blues from Atletico Bilbao in January 2018 and immediately became a key figure in Pep Guardiola’s side. He made 35 appearances in the 2018/19 season as Manchester City won the Premier League title, finishing one point ahead of second-placed Liverpool.
Premier League90min.com

How Jack Grealish will fit in at Manchester City

Jack Grealish king of the free men, man of the match sign for Man City in the evening? That is what Pep Guardiola will be hoping for anyway. City have launched a Premier League record bid for everyone's favourite lovable rogue, even though most would agree that securing a striker and left-back should probably be taking priority.
Premier League90min.com

Harry Kane determined to join Manchester City

Tottenham Hotspur star Harry Kane is determined to join Manchester City this summer, hoping to team up with England colleague Jack Grealish at the Etihad Stadium. Grealish's departure from Aston Villa may have escalated on Saturday, after the club announced that they had agreed a deal to sign Bayer Leverkusen winger Leon Bailey as a potential replacement for their captain.
90min.com

Barcelona Keen on Keeping Antoine Griezmann and Philippe Coutinho Despite Financial Woes

Barcelona reportedly have no intention of selling Antoine Griezmann and Philippe Coutinho this summer and will only consider "irresistible" offers for the pair. Both players were linked with an exit from Camp Nou as Barcelona looked to finance Lionel Messi's contract renewal, but according to Mundo Deportivo, the club have not put either Griezmann or Coutinho on the transfer list this summer.
Premier LeagueSB Nation

Manchester City Defender On Verge Of New Contract

Manchester City’s rejuvenated defender John Stones is set to sign a new contract with the club – however talks with Raheem Sterling have not progressed as the club would have liked. According to a report by The Mirror, England defender Stones is set to sign a new £175,000 a week...
Premier LeaguePosted by
The Independent

Football rumours: Will Lionel Messi join Manchester City?

Lionel Messi‘s potential move to Manchester City is back on again following Barcelona’s announcement he will leave the club as a free agent. City moved for the Argentinian great last year before he was forced to stay at Barca due to contractual clauses and a prohibitive pricetag. But the Catalan outfit’s news that they cannot re-sign the 34-year-old under La Liga finance regulations means City are now back in the hunt to secure him, the Manchester Evening News reports. Paris St Germain, however, have also been linked to Messi.
MLS90min.com

Manchester City make contract offer to Lionel Messi

The City Football Group have offered Lionel Messi a three-year deal, with the first two years to be played at Manchester City and the final year to be played at MLS side New York City. It was revealed on Thursday night that Messi would definitely not be signing a new...
Premier League90min.com

Pep Guardiola praises performances of Cole Palmer & Sam Edozie

Pep Guardiola refused to be too downbeat after watching his Manchester City side lose to Leicester in the Community Shield at Wembley, and instead singled out young stars Cole Palmer and Sam Edozie for praise. The Cityzens looked to be heading out for a penalty shootout against the Foxes, who...

Comments / 0

Community Policy