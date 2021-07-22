Manchester City: Is Antoine Griezmann a suitable backup plan?
Although Manchester City’s summer has largely focused on the club’s interest in English stars Harry Kane and Jack Grealish, given the difficulty of both operations, they may be forced to consider other options. One of these alternatives, Antoine Griezmann, is a top-level player who has struggled to fit into Barcelona’s system alongside Lionel Messi and the club is desperate to offload as many players as possible.mancitysquare.com
