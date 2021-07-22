Will Captain America Return to Wakanda? Anthony Mackie Offers Black Panther 2 Update

When you look at someone as successfully as Dave Bautista, having had a career in wrestling, being part of the MCU and now also appearing in movies such as Dune, Army of The Dead and Knives Out 2, it is hard to imagine him being someone struggling through tough financial times, yet he would be the first to say that his life prior to landing his breakout role of Drax was not at all rosy. it is a stark reminder to everyone that even those who have a seemingly solid life haven't always been in that position.