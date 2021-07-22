Cancel
Britney Spears’ Boyfriend Sam Asghari Jokes They’ve Been Married ‘for About 5 Years’ After Engagement Rumors

By Yana Grebenyuk
 12 days ago

Finding the humor in a situation! Sam Asghari found a unique way to respond to rumors that he’s engaged to his longtime girlfriend, Britney Spears.

“People don’t know but we’ve been married for about five years. You know, we secretly got married in Hawaii,” Asghari, 27, joked to TMZ. “And we have twins.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=059DSO_0b4xqgUM00
Sam Asghari and Britney Spears. Rob Latour/Shutterstock

The model, 39, and the singer met on the set of her 2016 “Slumber Party” music video and went Instagram official one year later. The pair, who have enjoyed showing off their romance on social media, recently sparked engagement rumors when Spears was spotted wearing a ring.

A source previously told Us Weekly that Asghari was excited about his future with Spears.

“Sam would love to start a family with Britney,” an insider told Us in March. “He’s always dreamt of having children and thinks he would be a great father. He’s a natural around little kids.”

In addition to wanting to start a family, the source shared that Asghari wants to make a bigger commitment to his girlfriend.

“Sam also sees marriage in his and Britney’s future when the time is right and they are able to wed without the restraints of her conservatorship,” the insider added at the time. “He’s very old-fashioned in that way.”

The following month, the “Toxic” singer made shocking comments during her conservatorship hearing about not being able to take big steps in her relationship with the personal trainer.

“I would like to progressively move forward, and I want to have the real deal. I want to be able to get married and have a baby. I was told right now in the conservatorship, I’m not able to get married or have a baby,” Spears told the judge in June. “I have a (IUD) inside of myself right now so I don’t get pregnant. I wanted to take the (IUD) out so I could start trying to have another baby.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0z7436_0b4xqgUM00
Sam Asghari and Britney Spears. Courtesy of Sam Asghari/Instagram

The performer, who shares children Sean, 15, and Jayden, 14, with ex-husband Kevin Federline, claimed that she wasn’t allowed to remove the contraceptive device.

“This so-called team won’t let me go to the doctor to take it out because they don’t want me to have children – any more children,” she explained to the court. “So basically, this conservatorship is doing me way more harm than good. I deserve to have a life.”

After the hearing, Asghari took Spears on a tropical getaway to Hawaii.

“Sam made sure his schedule was clear the week after the hearing to be there for her 100 percent and support her,” an insider exclusively told Us, noting that the fitness expert “loves her unconditionally.”

The source added, “She’s been super emotional so he’s making sure she’s loved and treating her like a princess.”

