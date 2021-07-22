Ticketmaster to service Coachella Valley Arena
The upcoming Coachella Valley Arena announced a long-term partnership with Ticketmaster to employ their latest venue and ticketing technology. The arena, located near -10 and Cook Street, will be more than 300,000 square feet and feature 11,000-plus seats and include modern suites and premium hospitality clubs. The $277 million project will be the home of the Seattle Kraken’s American Hockey League (AHL) team and include an adjoining facility that will serve as a year-round community gathering space and the training center for the AHL team.nbcpalmsprings.com
