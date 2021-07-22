Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

Ticketmaster to service Coachella Valley Arena

nbcpalmsprings.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe upcoming Coachella Valley Arena announced a long-term partnership with Ticketmaster to employ their latest venue and ticketing technology. The arena, located near -10 and Cook Street, will be more than 300,000 square feet and feature 11,000-plus seats and include modern suites and premium hospitality clubs. The $277 million project will be the home of the Seattle Kraken’s American Hockey League (AHL) team and include an adjoining facility that will serve as a year-round community gathering space and the training center for the AHL team.

nbcpalmsprings.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tim Leiweke
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ticketmaster#Coachella Valley#Seattle Kraken#Mobile Device#The Seattle Kraken#American Hockey League#Ahl#Oak View Group#Tm1#Digital
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Sports
Related
Economyarenadigest.com

OVG, Ticketmaster announce long-term partnership

Ticketmaster will provide digital ticketing services for the six new arenas currently being developed by Oak View Group in the United States and the United Kingdom. The new arenas: New York’s UBS Arena, Seattle’s Climate Pledge Arena, Austin’s Moody Center, Coachella Valley Arena in Palm Desert, Calif., Savannah Arena, and Co-op Live in Manchester, England. These venues feature a variety of sports–NHL/AHL/ECHL hockey–as well as a lineup of concerts and other events.
Seattle, WAseattlepi.com

Music Industry Moves: Oak View Group Pacts With Ticketmaster for New Arenas

Oak View Group — the venue-development, advisory, and investment company for the sports and live entertainment industries founded by Irving Azoff and Tim Lieweke — has announced a long-term partnership with Ticketmaster, the Live Nation-owned largest ticketing company in the world, covering six of OVG’s new arenas. Those include New York’s UBS Arena, Seattle’s Climate Pledge Arena, Austin’s Moody Center, Coachella Valley Arena in Palm Desert, Calif., Savannah Arena, and Co-op Live in Manchester, England.
Hockeysportspromedia.com

Climate Pledge Arena and UBS Arena included in OVG’s multi-venue Ticketmaster deal

Ticketmaster to also serve as official ticketing partner of New York Islanders. New digital ticketing solutions to be made available across six of OVG venues. ​Global venue operator Oak View Group (OVG) has announced a new partnership with Ticketmaster to deploy the ticketing company technology's at five US arenas and the new Co-op Live complex in Manchester, UK.
Musicnbcpalmsprings.com

Report: Frank Ocean to Headline 2023 Coachella Music Festival

Singer-songwriter Frank Ocean will headline the 2023 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, while Rage Against the Machine and Travis Scott will be among next year’s main acts, according to a report published Monday. Festival co-founder Paul Tollett confirmed Ocean’s appearance two years from now. Tollett, who is president of...
EntertainmentAceShowbiz

Fans Demand Refund After Garth Brooks' Concert At Nissan Stadium Gets Postponed Due to Thunderstorms

The 'Friends in Low Places' hitmaker, who was set to perform on Saturday, July 31, got his fans evacuated from the venue right after Emmylou Harris took the stage. AceShowbiz - Garth Brooks' latest concert didn't go as planned. The "Friends in Low Places" hitmaker, who was set to perform at Nissan Stadium on Saturday, July 31, was forced to put his show on hold due to thunderstorms and now fans are asking for a refund.
Coachella, CABLABBERMOUTH.NET

RAGE AGAINST THE MACHINE To Headline 2022 Edition Of COACHELLA

Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival co-founder Paul Tollett has confirmed that RAGE AGAINST THE MACHINE and Travis Scott will headline the 2022 edition of the festival. Both acts were originally booked for 2020 prior to the festival's postponement due to the pandemic. Coachella is now set to be held...
Youtubeblackchronicle.com

Lovers & Friends Festival Tickets On Sale Now

Lovers & Friends was supposed to be one of the premier music festivals of 2020 but COVID-19 had other ideas for our summer that year. With a revamped lineup, the festival will make a triumphant return and just launched a pre-sale on Monday (August 2) for the show that will feature the likes of Usher, Ms. Lauryn Hill, TLC, Ludacris along with many more.
MusicPosted by
The US Sun

How much are tickets to Tyler, the Creator’s tour?

RAPPER Tyler, the Creator has announced his 2022 tour, Call Me If You Get Lost, featuring special guests. The tour follows the release of his newest album with the same name. How much are tickets to Tyler, the Creator's tour?. Tyler, the Creator will be heading on a North American...
MusicPosted by
Los Angeles Times

160,000 music fans pour into SoCal’s Hard Summer festival in face of Delta variant surge

If music festivals are going to safely return this year, more fans should make appointments with Quynh Borkenhagen. Borkenhagen was the pharmacist running the free COVID-19 vaccine tent at this past weekend’s Hard Summer festival at the NOS Event Center in San Bernardino. It was the first large-scale music festival to return to the L.A. area since the pandemic threw the concert industry into a year and a half of turmoil. Just a month ago, the sold-out hip-hop and EDM fest from Live Nation subsidiary Insomniac, which announced two-day attendance at 160,000, looked as if it would mark a triumphant return for SoCal’s festival season.
Combat Sportsolympics.com

Kokugikan Arena

Kokugikan Arena is the spiritual home of the Japanese national sport of sumo wrestling. The interior is designed in a bowl shape to allow spectators to easily view the sumo bouts in the centre of the auditorium from wherever they are seated. Venue capacities. Olympic Boxing: 7,300.
Colorado Stateouttherecolorado.com

Denver Meow Wolf tickets go on sale and Colorado residents get a big discount

The much-hyped Meow Wolf immersive art exhibit in Denver, Colorado is set to open soon, announcing an opening date of September 17 and launching ticket sales on their website. The third exhibit built by the company – the other two are in Santa Fe and Las Vegas – this installation has been dubbed 'Convergence Station' and is described as "the first stop on a quantum journey of exploration and discovery." At the exhibit, "passengers" will travel to "new worlds" while immersed in mystery and surrounded by vibrant and creative decor.
Hershey, PAudiscovermusic.com

Maroon 5 Add Ava Max To North American Stadium Tour

Gearing up to make a grand return to the road, three-time GRAMMY Award-winning, diamond-selling band Maroon 5 will launch their anxiously awaited North American headlining tour on August 10 in Auburn, WA at White River Amphitheatre, with additional support from rising multi-platinum pop star Ava Max. The band announced that...
MusicSFGate

Music Industry Moves: Oak View Group Pacts With Ticketmaster for New Arenas

Oak View Group — the venue-development, advisory, and investment company for the sports and live entertainment industries founded by Irving Azoff and Tim Lieweke — has announced a long-term partnership with Ticketmaster, the Live Nation-owned largest ticketing company in the world, covering six of OVG’s new arenas. Those include New York’s UBS Arena, Seattle’s Climate Pledge Arena, Austin’s Moody Center, Coachella Valley Arena in Palm Desert, Calif., Savannah Arena, and Co-op Live in Manchester, England.
MusicRegister Citizen

Music Industry Moves: Oak View Group Pacts With Ticketmaster for New Arenas

Oak View Group — the venue-development, advisory, and investment company for the sports and live entertainment industries founded by Irving Azoff and Tim Lieweke — has announced a long-term partnership with Ticketmaster, the Live Nation-owned largest ticketing company in the world, covering six of OVG’s new arenas. Those include New York’s UBS Arena, Seattle’s Climate Pledge Arena, Austin’s Moody Center, Coachella Valley Arena in Palm Desert, Calif., Savannah Arena, and Co-op Live in Manchester, England.
Musicncadvertiser.com

Music Industry Moves: Oak View Group Pacts With Ticketmaster for New Arenas

Oak View Group — the venue-development, advisory, and investment company for the sports and live entertainment industries founded by Irving Azoff and Tim Lieweke — has announced a long-term partnership with Ticketmaster, the Live Nation-owned largest ticketing company in the world, covering six of OVG’s new arenas. Those include New York’s UBS Arena, Seattle’s Climate Pledge Arena, Austin’s Moody Center, Coachella Valley Arena in Palm Desert, Calif., Savannah Arena, and Co-op Live in Manchester, England.

Comments / 0

Community Policy