Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mackinac Island, MI

Man falls to death from Mackinac Island rock formation

By Associated Press
Posted by 
WSYM FOX 47
WSYM FOX 47
 12 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22O0Dm_0b4xqVjF00

Police say a man fell to his death from a popular Mackinac Island tourist destination.

Mackinac Island Police Chief Doug Topolski says the man’s body was found at the base of Arch Rock by a passerby about 9:15 a.m. Wednesday.

He says the man likely fell from the top of the natural limestone arch.

Arch Rock rises 146 feet above the Lake Huron shore. Climbing on it is strictly prohibited.

Viewing platforms are available at the site.

The name of the man, an Upper Peninsula resident in his 40s, wasn’t immediately released.

Topolski says “no foul play is suspected.”

Comments / 8

WSYM FOX 47

WSYM FOX 47

5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Lansing-Jackson, Michigan news and weather from WSYM FOX 47, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Accidents
City
Lake, MI
Mackinac Island, MI
Crime & Safety
Mackinac Island, MI
Accidents
City
Mackinac Island, MI
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Upper Peninsula#Lake Huron#Accident
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Accidents
News Break
Public Safety
Related

Comments / 8

Community Policy