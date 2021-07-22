Police ID teen killed in Henrico wreck

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Police have released the name of the 19-year-old woman killed in a wreck Wednesday afternoon in Henrico County.

Officers were called to the crash involving a Pontiac Sunfire and a GMC Sierra truck in the 7000 block of Strath Road around 3:40 p.m., according to Lt. M. C. Pecka with Herico Police.

Sources told Crime Insider Jon Burkett that the sedan ran off the road and went airborne into oncoming traffic. That is when the pickup truck crashed into its passenger-side door, according to those sources.

Officials said three adults were involved in the crash.

The passenger in the sedan, 19-year-old Cheyenne Perritt, died of her injuries on the scene, according to Lt. M. C. Pecka.

Police said the driver of the pickup was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries while the driver of the sedan was treated and released on the scene.

Police said speed was a factor in the crash and that charges are pending.

Officials said the investigation, which is being handled by the Henrico Police Crash Team, into the crash is ongoing.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip .