What's the Most Dangerous Modified Car Fail You've Seen?

It's all fun and games until someone's project car is in a ditch. Here's where everyone gets to tattle on their high school car friends. Or, maybe you were the high school car friend whose Civic had stacked wheel spacers. Whatever's the case, we all know that modifying a car can get in the way of what its engineers worked toward, especially from a safety perspective. No one at Honda ever planned for an EG hatch to go 150 miles per hour in the quarter-mile, after all.

thedrive

One-stop shop for all things automotive (car tech, global auto news and vehicle reviews), defense and aviation coverage.

