What’s the Most Dangerous Modified Car Fail You’ve Seen?

Where do you measure the sound of a car to figure out which is the loudest? From the inside, where the driver hears it? At idle? Do you try and use a decibel monitor as the car goes by at full speed? Well, inside the car depends a lot on sound insulation, an exhaust at idle is no indication of what it will rise to when driven, and we don't have the budget to hire a track to test every car we drive. So, we've taken a completely unscientific approach for this list and based it mainly on our perceived experience with the cars and colleagues through the automotive industry.