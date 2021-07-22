Cancel
Oregon State

‘Joe Bell’ movie revisits tragic true story about an Oregon family, but faces criticism over Mark Wahlberg playing star role

By Kristi Turnquist
The Oregonian
The Oregonian
 12 days ago
In the new movie, “Joe Bell,” Mark Wahlberg stars in a story inspired by a series of tragic events involving an Oregon family, that became national news. The film, which opens July 23, is based on the true story of Jadin Bell, a student at La Grande High School who had spoken about being bullied for being gay. In 2013, Jadin died from injuries suffered from a suicide attempt.

The Oregonian

