‘Joe Bell’ movie revisits tragic true story about an Oregon family, but faces criticism over Mark Wahlberg playing star role
In the new movie, “Joe Bell,” Mark Wahlberg stars in a story inspired by a series of tragic events involving an Oregon family, that became national news. The film, which opens July 23, is based on the true story of Jadin Bell, a student at La Grande High School who had spoken about being bullied for being gay. In 2013, Jadin died from injuries suffered from a suicide attempt.www.oregonlive.com
