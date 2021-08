SAGINAW, MI - Saginaw Public Schools will discuss multiple important topics during a special Board of Education meeting Wednesday, Aug. 4. Among them will be the demolition contract for the long-defunct bean elevator that once held Saginaw’s iconic “bean bunny” sign. Previously-discussed plans for the district’s new comprehensive high school call for a new athletic complex to be built on the land under the elevator. The sign was removed in May with plans to preserve and redisplay it in the future.