Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Van Zandt County, TX

Van Zandt County Sheriff’s Office searching for man considered armed and dangerous

Posted by 
CBS19
CBS19
 12 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cfLzw_0b4xpGhN00

The Van Zandt County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public’s help locating a wanted man considered armed and dangerous.

According to the sheriff’s office, Garret Joslin is wanted for a 1st degree felony for the violent sexual assault and physical assault of a 19-year-old female.

Joslin also allegedly shot at a moving vehicle.

Joslin is considered armed and dangerous, and people are asked to not to approach him.

Anyone with information on Joslin’s whereabouts are asked to call 911 or the Van Zandt County Sheriff’s Office 903-567-4133.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cWtOu_0b4xpGhN00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qfL5B_0b4xpGhN00

The Van Zandt County Sheriff's Office seeks the publics help in locating Garret Joslin w/m 11-26-90. He is wanted for a...

Posted by Van Zandt County Sheriff's Office on Thursday, July 22, 2021

Comments / 2

CBS19

CBS19

Tyler, TX
8K+
Followers
3K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Tyler local news

 https://www.cbs19.tv/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Van Zandt County, TX
Crime & Safety
County
Van Zandt County, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Armed And Dangerous
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
Related

Comments / 2

Community Policy