By a vote of 17-5, the UC Board of Regents passed a multiyear tuition and financial aid plan Thursday that will begin to increase incoming student tuition in fall 2022. The meeting began with input from the public. Many stated their concerns about the “abrupt and unnecessary” return to work plan for UCLA Health Patient Communication Center employees, while others voiced support for a University Council-American Federation of Teachers lecturer strike, seeing as their contract negotiation has reached an impasse.