It's been a few days now since the reveal of Valve's Steam Deck. Pre-orders have been taken, sell-outs have happened, but we've still yet to see much about the device beyond some very short snippets of footage from the platform holder, plus some off-screen footage from IGN - we have an idea of what this machine can do, but much of its make-up still remains a mystery. However, some additional details about the device have emerged, and the official tech specs page has been slightly expanded, giving us more good news about the hardware.