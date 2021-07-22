FLOODING IN PAULDING COUNTY

Friday of last week there were reports of rain fall that accumulated to over 6” of rain. Paulding had standing water rise from Blue Creek and Flat Rock Creek. The fields tiling has increased the volume of water arriving at ditches, creeks and water in a certain amount of time. Housing areas were also flooded and have begun to recede. These amounts were on on top of the rain amounts received prior to Friday that were also making July one of the wettest months for some of the Paulding County residents.