Macomb Economic Forecast coming up at Jimmy John’s Field

It may be a few months late, but the show biz saying “the show must go on” applies to an annual event attended by much of Macomb County’s civic and business community. The Chamber Alliance of Macomb County will hold the 2021 Economic Forecast will take place on Monday, July 26 at Jimmy John’s Field, 7171 Auburn Road, Utica. Registration will start at 11:30 a.m., lunch will be provided at noon and the presentation will begin at 12:15 p.m.