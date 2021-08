The Dodgers and Giants are back at it Tuesday night, renewing their long rivalry in San Francisco with 12-game winner Julio Urias on the mound for Los Angeles against Logan Webb in the opener of a three-game series. San Francisco took three of four at Dodger Stadium last week and leads the NL West by two games over the defending World Series champions. Meanwhile, after losing three of four in Boston last weekend, the Yankees play another AL East rival on the road when they begin a critical three-game series at Tampa Bay. New York owner Hal Steinbrenner, who lives in the area, likely will be in attendance. And newcomer Adam Frazier could make his Padres debut against Oakland.