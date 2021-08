No matter who you are, how educated you are, or when you were diagnosed, HIV has a way of forever shifting your perspective on life. And even though I have dedicated my career to advancing the lives and well-being of those living with or at risk for HIV, I must admit something. In general, my life and my livelihood have remained relatively unaffected. Sure, my pill has gotten smaller over the last decade, and I think about the longevity of my life in a whole new way now that I am a parent, but I still rest assured that my treatment will only improve — if not one day be unnecessary.