J-98 Trading Post Numbers for 07/22/21

Remember when James Click made those comments about possibly exceeding the tax threshold of $210 million before the trade deadline? Well, that development ultimately didn’t happen, which was no great surprise. The odds of the Astros choosing to absorb enough salary to push this team over the threshold amount always felt extremely low. Those comments made sense for the right player(s), but it takes more than a financial willingness to acquire impact players. While this club’s farm system isn’t barren, it didn’t have enough to entice potential trade partners. See the Dodgers-Nationals trade involving Max Scherzer and Trea Turner or the Cubs-White Sox swap for Craig Kimbrel as prime examples.