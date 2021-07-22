Rochester man arrested after suspect with knife steals vehicle in Irondequoit
IRONDEQUOIT, N.Y. (WROC) — Irondequoit police say a Rochester man is facing charges after a suspect with a knife stole a vehicle in Irondequoit Wednesday. Police say the victim met the suspect on a social media app. They say after meeting the suspect in the City of Rochester, the victim went to their home on Brandon Road in Irondequoit where the suspect forcibly stole the victim’s vehicle after displaying a knife.www.rochesterfirst.com
