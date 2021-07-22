Wethersfield Seeking Community Input on Return to School Plan

At Wednesday evening’s Wethersfield School Board Meeting the Wethersfield Return to School Plan for the fall was revealed and discussed. Now, Wethersfield officials are asking the community to weigh in on the plan. You can read the Return to School plan by clicking here. You can comment on the return to school plan by clicking here. The final draft of the Return to School Plan will be discussed and voted on by the School Board at a special meeting on August 2nd. One of the items most discussed regarding the Return to School Plan is related to masks and whether students will be required to wear masks this fall. According to the current Return to School Plan, masks will be required for kids in Pre-K through 6th grade, kids aged 7 to 12 who are unable to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. Visitors to the school who will be interacting with younger children in that age range will also be asked to wear a mask. Vaccinated students and vaccinated non-students visiting or working with vaccinated students will not be required to wear a mask.