Grains lower, liveestock higher

By Associated Press
sandiegouniontribune.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWheat for Sep. was off 18.50 cents at $6.9225 a bushel; Sep. corn was down 7.25 cents at $5.6450 a bushel, Sep. oats lost .25 cent at $4.5450 a bushel; while Aug. soybeans fell 23 cents at $14.1625 a bushel. Beef and pork higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Aug....

