Attempted break-in at place of worship near downtown Henderson

Henderson police are investigating an attempted burglary call at a place of worship near Downtown Water Street.

Police were called to the 200 block of West Pacific Avenue, at Atlantic Avenue, Thursday afternoon in reference to an overnight attempted break-in.

Two people arrived at the property between 12:30 and 1 a.m. to attempt to gain entry into the closed building, according to police, after reviewing surveillance footage.

Authorities say after that failed attempt to gain entry through a rear door, the subjects were seen firing some sort of a BB gun into a front window in another attempt to gain entry.

In the end, there was no reported damage to the interior of the building with reported damage caused to the glass window on the exterior.

Police say the incident was an attempted burglary and not a hate crime targeting the place of worship from their preliminary investigation.

The Henderson Police Department says it has a dedicated team continuing to work the case as the incident remains under investigation.