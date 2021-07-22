Cancel
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

By The Associated Press
Benchmark U.S. crude oil for September delivery rose $1.61 to $71.91 a barrel Thursday. Brent crude oil for September delivery rose $1.56 to $73.79 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for August delivery rose 5 cents to $2.27 a gallon. August heating rose 4 cents to $2.13 a gallon. August natural gas rose 4 cents to $4 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for August delivery rose $2 to $1,805.40 an ounce. Silver for September delivery rose 12 cents to $25.38 an ounce and September copper rose 7 cents to $4.34 a pound.

The dollar fell to 110.16 Japanese yen from 110.28 yen. The euro fell to $1.1772 from $1.1799.

