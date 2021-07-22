Quick 15-Minute Marinara Recipe

The exact origins of marinara sauce are up for debate, as with many long-standing recipes, but the common theory is that it was created somewhere in southern Italy hundreds of years ago, according to Paesana. Many point to souther Italy, with the city of Naples or the island of Sicily as the two most popular birthplaces of marinara. According to Viga Catering, the popular sauce was named after Italian sailors, also known as "marinai". According to legend, it was these sailors who originally crafted the sauce during their long travels across the ocean, where the simple yet filling tomato-based marinara was ideal for their daunting adventures. The basic ingredients of a marinara sauce are also said to be resistant to spoilage, pretty key for extended trips on a ship without refrigeration. Others claim that sailors' wives made the sauce upon their husbands' return.